Ovid’s Metamorphoses And The Greco-Roman Idea Of Sex And Gender

This tale revolves around a young man, Hermaphroditus, the divine offspring of two Olympians: Hermes, also known as Mercury by the Romans, the god of travel, and Aphrodite, also known as Venus, the goddess of beauty.

The youth embodied in totality the Greek idea of masculine beauty with his lithe figure and divine good looks. Like much of Ovidian poetry, there are a lot of wanderings by the youth during which he comes across a clear pool of water. This, however, is no ordinary pool and is the residence of Salmacis, a rogue nymph who is besotted by the beauty possessed by the divine youth.

Salmacis is an ardent and impatient individual, and when the opportunity arrives, she dives into the water and clings to the youth with feverish erotic intent. The boy struggles in great distress to escape the tight clutches of the maniacal nymph, who, in a desperate attempt to possess the youth, calls upon the gods to make her and Hermaphroditus inseparable.

The gods grant the nymph’s wish and merge both individuals, resulting in a sudden transformation that causes the youth to possess both male and female genitalia. This chaotic transformation described by Ovid results in the creation of sexual ambiguity.