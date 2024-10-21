IFP Season 14: Creative Minds Honoured at 50-Hour Challenge Award Ceremony

advertisement
The fourteenth edition of IFP, one of Asia’s leading festivals for all things Creativity x Culture, was a resounding success!
With an incredible legacy of thirteen seasons, the festival drew in a massive crowd of more than 15,000 attendees over the course of two days. This two-day extravaganza at Mehboob Studio, Mumbai, on October 12 and 13, 2024, brought renowned figures from diverse creative fields under one roof, making it the ultimate celebration where creativity meets culture.
This season broadened the scope of IFP, boasting an eclectic range of activities, including workshops, masterclasses, live performances, mixers, debates, and challenges. The festival attracted talent from the realms of Film and OTT, Music, Literature and Writing, Storytelling, Photography, Design and Art, Comedy, and many more.
The winners of these challenges were bestowed with an award on the festival stage. The challenges provided participants with a unique opportunity to showcase their work and connect with like-minded individuals at the festival.
The 50-hour challenges were evaluated by a powerhouse jury, featuring a diverse panel of industry experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam.
The jury members presented the coveted awards to the deserving recipients at the IFP Season 14 award ceremony, held on the second day of the festival.
Category - Mobile Vertical
Platinum - Harsh Humnekar ( Dehradun )
Gold - Divyanshi Krishna( Bangalore )
Silver - Deeksha Sinha (Delhi)
Category - Mobile Horizontal
Platinum - Riya Jain (Delhi)
Gold - Kshitij Deshmukh (Pune)
Silver - Himanshi Pandey (Mumbai)
Bronze -Manik Arora (Najibabad)
Category - Amateur
Platinum - Safal Bhandare (Mumbai)
Gold - Gokul Prathap B (Coimbatore)
Gold - Sujoyneel Bandyopadhyay (Kolkata)
Silver - Gurdev Singh Sidhu (New Delhi)
Bronze - Dharun Pushparajan (Lisbon, Portugal)
Bronze - Summersquad (HKSAR, China)
Category - Professional
Platinum - Amol Bhor (Thane)
Gold - Chintan Dangar (Rajkot)
Silver - Yousuf (Chennai)
Bronze - Suraj Shukla (Mumbai)
Category - Hip Hop
Platinum - Prince Jasper (Chennai)
Gold - Mayur Taniwade A.K.A May R (Fatorda)
Silver - Vikram Eshwar (Chennai)
Category - Pop
Platinum - Adityan (Pune)
Gold - Krishna Jakhotiya (Nagpur)
Silver - Doleshwar Raj (Mumbai)
Category - Rock
Platinum - Sruti Sharma (Bongaigaon)
Gold - Abhinav Sinha (Mumbai)
Silver - Siddharth Shenoy (Mumbai)
Category - Folk Fusion
Platinum - Atul Verma (Mumbai)
Gold - Harmeet Singh Arora (Mumbai)
Silver - Hemachandra (Hyderabad)
Category - Electronic
Platinum - Mihir Survashe (Pune)
Gold - Aditya Borkar (Margao, Goa)
Silver - Vedika Bhavsar (Pune)
Category - Vertical Series
Platinum - Sankalp Gupta (Varanasi)
Gold - Ritiqa Parab (Mumbai)
Silver -Mohamed Javeed Hameed Hamsa (thanjavur)
Category - Horizontal Series
Platinum - Ammar Nadaf (Bhuj)
Gold - Sangram Biswas (Kolkata)
Silver - Meet Desai (Surat)
Category - Short Story
Platinum - Lalitha Ramanathan (Singapore)
Gold - Barnali Das (Mumbai)
Silver - Harsh Gandhi (Satara)
Category - Think Piece
Platinum - Amrutha Manoj (Kochi)
Gold - Ujval Nanavati (Pune)
Silver - Anika Arun Kumar (Chennai)
Category - Short Script
Platinum - Atif Mandori (Ahmedabad)
Gold - Dhrumil Dhakan (Mumbai)
Silver - Aayush Gite (Bhopal)
Category - Mini Series
Platinum - Aayushi Jagad (Mumbai)
Gold - Prashant Mishra (Mumbai)
Silver - Maheshwaran Palanivelu (Mumbai)
Category - Doodle
Platinum - Harsh Raj Gond (Hyderabad)
Gold - Nirupam Mudoi (Guwahati)
Silver - Shruthi R (Chennai)
Category - AI Art
Platinum - Krunal Thakkar (Pune)
Gold - Saurabh Kochrekar (Thane)
Gold - Shubham Bisht (Gurugram)
Silver - Avisha Bajla (Bengaluru)
Category - Fan Art
Platinum - Snighdha Vashist (Gurgaon)
Gold - Pakhi (Pune)
Gold - Payal Maloo (Mumbai)
Silver - Sreya Sinha Majumdar (Pune)
Category - UI
Platinum - Ritika Tanwar (Gurugram)
Gold - Manaar Jafri (Mumbai)
Silver - Shuvam Guha Thakurta (Bangalore)
Category - Poster & Cover Art
Platinum - Durgambika P Varma (Thiruvalla)
Gold - Kshitij Bhardwaj (Kanpur)
Silver - Nevin Jose Kallarackal (Kochi)
Category - Brand Book
Platinum - Harsh Vedani (Bhavnagar)
Gold - Harshita Gupta (Chandigarh)
Silver - Harshada Shrikant Pallav (Pune)
Category - Digital Illustration
Platinum - Alina Ifthikar (Bangalore)
Gold - Shweta Singh (Pune)
Silver - Aritra Guria (Kolkata)
Silver - Vinitha Mary Mammen (Muscat)
Category - Spoken Word
Platinum - Garima (Delhi)
Gold - Rachana Patil (Mumbai)
Silver - Khushboo Shah (Vadodara)
Category - Poetry
Platinum - Sanskar Bajaj (Khamgaon)
Gold - C. Kavya Sajeev (Noida)
Silver - Himangini Puri (Mumbai)
Category - Mono Act
Platinum - Meha Kapoor (Mumbai)
Gold - Japjot Singh Malhotra (Bengaluru)
Silver - Chethana Ramesh Srivatsa (Bengaluru)
The success of IFP Season 14 serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation. As a festival for emerging and established talent, IFP continues to inspire and empower the creative community.
