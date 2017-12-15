A Life in Verse: Honouring Nissim Ezekiel on His Birth Anniversary

Jussawalla goes on to say that this quality of Nissim’s – to be able to endure such an apparent act of indignity with such grace and humility – was seen by some as masochistic almost, but “it was really humility in its extreme.”

Ezekiel could stoically withstand suffering – to the extent that he'd refuse to switch on the fan in summer, empathising with those who couldn’t afford such a luxury. However, the poet couldn’t bear to see animals and children suffer.