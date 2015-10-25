48 Yrs After His Death, Picasso’s Still Papa of Indian Art Scene

Great paintings can be seen through the eyes of another painter”, Husain said. “Rembrandt’s The Night Watch has always humbled me... So you can’t say that Picasso has been my sole influence per se. That would amount to being a copycat, wouldn’t it?”

So, could I get a categorical answer? Has Picasso influenced him or not?

MF Husain, in the course of marathon q-and-a sessions and sorties to the Tate Art Gallery in London, would express his increasing disenchantment with formal figurative art. Unlike Picasso’s art, he felt that these were prosaic and illustrative.

A pause, a ‘stop-badgering me look’ and then the answer, “I would say he has inspired countless artists, including myself. What I’ve taken from him most of all, is his instinct to paint the topical and if I may say so, his showmanship. But if you ask me about borrowing from his period of cubism or the Blue period, then I would say you’re talking through your hat. And if you care to study my work, I often omit facial features, I don’t distort them.” Point noted.