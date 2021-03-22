Senior Congress Leader KC Rosakutty Quits Party to Work With LDF

In yet another blow to the Congress in Kerala, another senior leader KC Rosakutty, who is also the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has resigned from the party. She cited women being ignored by the party in the polls for her decision. Hours after she announced her resignation, Rosakutty said she will be working with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

KC Rosakutty took to the media announcing that she has resigned from all the posts, including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership, from the post of KPCC Vice President and also from the primary membership of Congress in Kerala. She was the former MLA of Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency in the ninth Kerala Assembly. Announcing her decision, Rosakutty said that the Congress ignored the women in the party.