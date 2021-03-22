Senior Congress Leader KC Rosakutty Quits Party to Work With LDF

In yet another blow to the Congress in Kerala, another senior leader KC Rosakutty, who is also the Vice President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has resigned from the party. She cited women being ignored by the party in the polls for her decision. Hours after she announced her resignation, Rosakutty said she will be working with the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
KC Rosakutty took to the media announcing that she has resigned from all the posts, including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) membership, from the post of KPCC Vice President and also from the primary membership of Congress in Kerala. She was the former MLA of Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency in the ninth Kerala Assembly. Announcing her decision, Rosakutty said that the Congress ignored the women in the party.
“Congress ignored women like never before, this has hurt me very much. In this present scenario, I have also understood that Congress cannot lead the fight against the communal forces,” Rosakutty said while announcing her resignation.
Hours later on Monday, she stated that she will be working with the LDF. CPI(M) leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) PK Sreemathi, met Rosakutty at her residence in Wayanad.
“I have decided to work with the LDF. It is a decision which I took after thinking very seriously. There is no confusion over this, I will work for the LDF during the polls in Kalpetta (Wayanad district),” Rosakutty said.
According to reports, Rosakutty had already exhibited displeasure over the UDF candidates in Wayanad district.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission)
