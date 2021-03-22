Rahul Gandhi Teaches Japanese Martial Art To Kerala College Women

Women of St Theresa’s college in Kochi learnt a life lesson in the form of a Japanese martial art, taught by none other than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul was in Kerala’s Kochi on Monday afternoon to campaign for the UDF in the upcoming assembly polls.
The college auditorium stage was used by the Congress leader to demonstrate Aikido with the help of the students.
Referring to Aikido, Rahul Gandhi said, “So that is the principle in life. You all have a huge amount of strength inside you, as long as you are positioning yourself properly. If you are badly positioned, if your stance is weak and you’re distracted, then it is gone. If you understand the situation and your position is good, your stance is good, you can’t be moved,” he said.
He also added that women are much more powerful than men, but are being fooled by the latter as they (women) do not understand how their power works.
“Society is going to push you. Society treats you very badly in India. It insults you every single day. It doesn’t let you do what you want. It attacks you. So you have to get the strength from inside. For that you have to understand the way you’re being pushed. Understand the forces hurting you and position yourself properly,” he tells the gathered students.
He was disagreeing with a student who said men and women are equal in society.
According to teachers of the college, when a student requested the Wayanad MP to display some skills useful for the women for self-defence, he taught them a 'principle' from a martial art which they can use to protect themselves.
The Congress leader, who is on a two-day campaign visit to Kerala for the April 6 assembly elections, exhorted women that they should not be under the illusion that they are less powerful.
"Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful. Don't buy it," the former Congress president said.
He, however, advised women not to misuse their power.
"Once you have realised that you are more powerful, then the tendency to misuse it also comes," Gandhi said.
The Congress leader also addressed a public gathering in Alappuzha and visited Thripunithara among other places.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)
