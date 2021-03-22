Rahul Gandhi Teaches Japanese Martial Art To Kerala College Women

He also added that women are much more powerful than men, but are being fooled by the latter as they (women) do not understand how their power works.

“Society is going to push you. Society treats you very badly in India. It insults you every single day. It doesn’t let you do what you want. It attacks you. So you have to get the strength from inside. For that you have to understand the way you’re being pushed. Understand the forces hurting you and position yourself properly,” he tells the gathered students.

He was disagreeing with a student who said men and women are equal in society.