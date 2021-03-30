‘Like Judas Betrayed Lord Christ...’: PM Slams LDF at Kerala Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 30 March, took a dig at the Kerala government over the gold smuggling case, ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, saying, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold.”

The PM made the remarks while addressing a rally in Palakkad. 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP and is contesting from Palakkad, felicitated Modi before his address.