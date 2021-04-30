Pinarayi Set to Rewrite Kerala Election History After Four Decades

Local and national level exit polls indicate a return to power for the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) with slender margins in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reason to believe that he can beat the four-decade-long poll history of the state, during which no incumbent has won a second consecutive term in the Legislative Assembly.

The 76-year-old CPI(M) strongman from Kerala’s northern state Kannur, was the face of LDF this election, in a state where electoral power usually alternates between two key political forces—the LDF and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).