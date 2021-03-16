Will Contest Against Kerala CM: Mother of Deceased Walayar Sisters

The Walayar sisters’ mother, who had tonsured her head over alleged government inaction against the two police officers who had investigated the case, is on a "Neethi Yatra" (journey for justice) from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, demanding action against them. Her campaign will end on 4 April, just two days before Kerala goes to the polls.

While the BJP has fielded former state president CK Padmanabhan, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is yet to announce its candidate. The Chief Minister, who is seeking a re-election from Dharmadam, had filed his nomination on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said if the mother has decided to contest at Dharmadam, that is the right decision. Asked if the Congress would support her candidature, he said, “We have to discuss that with the UDF parties and take a decision."