Untiffining Pinarayi Vijayan: The CM Who Wants to Create History

Ever since he took over as the leader of the state, Kerala has faced several disasters such as the Okhi cyclone, Nipah virus outbreak, coronavirus pandemic and floods. But Pinarayi’s customary 6pm press conferences where he addresses the public with, “Ellarum kude irangalle?” (Aren’t we all in this together?), has been a massive hit and the popular perception is that his government can handle crises well.

Pinarayi’s term was also marred by several corruption charges, especially those which reached even his office.

In July 2020, a diplomatic consignment with 30kg of concealed gold, reached Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram from UAE. The main accused Swapna Suresh is believed to have links with a principal secretary in Pinarayi Vijayan’s CM office. While National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and Customs are now probing the case, the CPI(M) and the CM have accused BJP of political vendetta.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is trying hard to be the third front in the state and Congress-led UDF are targeting Pinarayi with corruption charges and ‘Save Sabarimala protests,’ most pre-poll surveys have predicted the CPI(M)-led LDF would defy anti-incumbency sentiment to win the election in the state.