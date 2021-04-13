Kerala Minister KT Jaleel Resigns Amid Charges of Nepotism

KT Jaleel, Kerala Minister for Higher Education, Welfare of Minorities, Waqf and Hajj, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday, 13 April.

Jaleel's decision to resign came days after the Lokayukta found that he was guilty of nepotism and had given a government appointment to a relative. The Lokayukta had asked Vijayan to ask Jaleel to resign. Jaleel had approached the High Court to quash the Lokayukta order. However he resigned just before the case came up in court.