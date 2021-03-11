Kerala Govt Vs National Agencies: CPI(M)’s Proxy War With BJP

For the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the 2021 Assembly election is not just about winning a second term, it is about pushing back what the party calls “political vendetta”. In Kerala, three central government agencies – the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs – have so far been probing a high-profile gold smuggling case with alleged links to party leaders.

According to CPI(M) leaders the probes by these agencies have been extended to the Chief Minister’s Office and other ministers and leaders of party because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre wants to “hunt down” state governments which oppose its policies including the Citizenship Amendment Act and farm laws.