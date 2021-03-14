Kerala: Denied Ticket, Mahila Cong Chief Quits, Shaves Head

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullapally Ramachandran had released 86 names out of 92 posts the party is set to contest.

“There are women candidates who have been working for the party since decades. Many names which the Mahila Congress gave the leadership were ignored,” Subhash said.

Subhash mentioned the name of Congress leader Bindu Krishna who was given ticket at Kollam constituency. “She had come to the verge of tears before she was given a seat,” Subhash alleged.