Sabarimala Law, Pension for Homemakers in Cong’s Kerala Manifesto

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday, 20 March, released its ‘People’s Manifesto’ for the upcoming polls in Kerala with a new law for the Sabarimala issue and pension for homemakers being some of its key promises.

The Congress-led UDF has promised to bring in a special law which will protect the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple and to set up a Peace and Harmony department, based on the Rajasthan model.

Taking to Twitter after the release of the manifesto, Tharoor said, “The UDF released its election manifesto today in Thiruvananthapuram, with all coalition leaders and @INCKerala⁩ top brass on stage. I stressed that our proposed welfare measures would be funded by revenues from a new investor-friendly approach, including an Investor Protection Act.”