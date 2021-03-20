Sabarimala Law, Pension for Homemakers in Cong’s Kerala Manifesto

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday, 20 March, released its ‘People’s Manifesto’ for the upcoming polls in Kerala with a new law for the Sabarimala issue and pension for homemakers being some of its key promises.
The Congress-led UDF has promised to bring in a special law which will protect the traditions of the Sabarimala Temple and to set up a Peace and Harmony department, based on the Rajasthan model.
Taking to Twitter after the release of the manifesto, Tharoor said, “The UDF released its election manifesto today in Thiruvananthapuram, with all coalition leaders and @INCKerala top brass on stage. I stressed that our proposed welfare measures would be funded by revenues from a new investor-friendly approach, including an Investor Protection Act.”
“It's an integrated manifesto. We are open to businesses, there will be Investor Protection Act. Strikes and forced closures will be banned. There will be Ministry of Happiness as well,” Tharoor told ANI.
Reiterating why the election manifesto is called the “People’s Manifesto", the party promised a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 to homemakers and five lakh homes to the poor.
The party also plans to set up a ‘Ministry of Happiness’ and bring in the Investor Protection Act to protect businesses, ban strikes, and prohibit forced closures.
Furthermore, mothers appearing for government job examinations have been promised a two-year age relaxation. People who had been affected by COVID-19 will be given free food kits.
No bill hospitals have also been promised in the manifesto.
The elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on 6 April.
(With inputs from ANI.)
