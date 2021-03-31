Kerala: Cong, CPI(M) Struggle for Poll Funds, BJP is Cash Rich

The Indian elections, one of the most elaborate mass marketing extravaganzas of its kind, have always been a cash-rich affair. Austerity is an unknown word in electoral battles. While previously the capacity of political parties in Kerala to rake in funds was never in doubt, the economic disruption wrought by the Covid-19 lockdown in Kerala seems to have taken its toll on the spending capacity of the parties.

The Covid-19 lockdown took place even as the state's economy was tottering under the devastation caused by two back-to-back floods in 2018 and 2019. Except for a handful of VIP candidates, the ongoing campaign in the state is seeing conspicuously subdued spending. Cash crunch is the byword with the campaign managers of most candidates.