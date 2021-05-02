Kerala Results: LDF Races Ahead of UDF; Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam

Catch all the live updates on Kerala Assembly election results here. | (Photo: Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Catch all the live updates on Kerala Assembly election results here.

Early trends in Kerala show a close contest between the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) with LDF leading in 88 seats and UDF in 47.

A two-cornered fight between the two alliances in the state saw the BJP and other smaller parties trying to gain votes and seats in the Assembly elections 2021.

According to exit polls, the LDF, led by incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is likely to make history by winning a second-consecutive term.

  • The UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
  • Kerala’s Assembly election was held on 6 April and saw a voter turnout of 73.58 percent
  • All of the state’s 140 constituencies voted in a single phase, with 957 candidates in the fray
  • In the 2016 Assembly polls, LDF won 91 seats, UDF won 47, and one seat each was won by the BJP and an independent candidate

LDF Races Ahead of UDF

As per trends at 9: 40 am, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in 88 Assembly constituencies and the United Democratic Front (UDF) is ahead in 47 whereas the BJP led National Democratic Alliance is leading in 4.

BJP Candidate Leading in Nemom

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan is leading in Nemom Assembly constituency.

Pinarayi Vijayan Leads in Dharmadam, Metroman Sreedharan in Palakkad

Incumbent Chief Minister and CPI (M) candidate from Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan is currently leading from the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, while E Sreedharan is ahead in Palakkad.

Latest Trends at 9 am

Close Contest Between LDF and UDF

Early trends for the Kerala Assembly polls predict a close contest between the LDF and the UDF. Here are the trends as of 8:35 am:

  • LDF: 54
  • UDF: 34
  • BJP+: 2

Early Trends Show LDF Lead in 8 Seats, UDF in 5

Early trends for Kerala show that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is leading in eight seats and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leading in five, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in none.

Counting of Votes Begins

Counting begins for the Assembly election in Kerala begins. Postal votes to be counted first.

Former CM Oommen Chandy Offers Prayers at Puthuppally Church

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and Congress leader Oommen Chandy offered prayers at the Puthuppally Church, reported ANI.

He is the party's candidate from Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Counting of votes for the 2021 Kerala Assembly election will begin at 8 am.

Exit Polls Predict LDF Victory

Four major exit poll surveys – CVoter, India Today-My Axis, Today’s Chanakya, and Republic-CNX – predict a return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala in the 140-seat battle against Congress-led Opposition. The pollsters show that the NDA will continue to remain a marginal player in the southern state.

If the exit poll prediction comes true, it will mean a shift from the trend of the incumbent losing in every second electoral cycle.

According to CVoter exit poll data, the ruling LDF is projected to secure 42.8 percent votes. The UDF is expected to get 41.4 percent vote share, whie the NDA is likely to get 13.7 percent votes.

Published: 02 May 2021,07:08 AM IST
