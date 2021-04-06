Kerala Assembly Polls: Voting Begins

Catch all the live updates from the polling in the Kerala Assembly elections here.
The Quint
Kerala
Updated:
Kerala elections 2021. | (Image: The Quint)
Voting began in 140 constituencies in Kerala on Tuesday, 6 April, with 957 candidates in the fray.
Among the earliest to vote was 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP. "The BJP will have an impressive show this time, there's no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party," he said.
The big electoral fight in the state is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP also looking to expand its footprint.
Key candidates from the ruling LDF government include CM Pinarayi Vijayan, KK Shailaja, Kadakampally Surendran, MM Mani, and KK Jaleel
Prominent leaders in the fray from the Opposition include Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, K Muraleedharan, PT Thomas, and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan
‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan is making his political debut and contesting on a BJP ticket
Other key BJP leaders include K Surendran, Shobha Surendran, and Rajya Sabha members Suresh Gopi and K J Alphons, among others
The elections in Kerala are taking place in a single phase on Tuesday. The results will be declared on 2 May
2.74 Crore Voters Across the State
Around 2.74 crore voters across the state are expected to decide the fate of 957 candidates in 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)