Kerala Assembly Polls: Voting Begins

Voting began in 140 constituencies in Kerala on Tuesday, 6 April, with 957 candidates in the fray.

Among the earliest to vote was 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP. "The BJP will have an impressive show this time, there's no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party," he said.

The big electoral fight in the state is between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP also looking to expand its footprint.