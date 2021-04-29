Kerala: 4 Major Exit Polls Predict Left Return, Big Defeat For UDF
Catch all the live updates from the exit polls for the Kerala Assembly elections here.
The Quint
Kerala
Updated:
Kerala Exit Poll Results 2021 | (Image: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
Four major exit poll surveys – CVoter, India Today-My Axis, Today’s Chanakya and Republic-CNX – predict a return of Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government in Kerala in the 140-seat battle against Congress-led opposition.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had campaigned extensively in the state, is an MP from Wayanad.
A two-cornered fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state saw the BJP and other smaller parties trying to gain votes and seats in the Assembly.
The LDF is looking to make history by winning a second consecutive term
The UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
Kerala’s Assembly election was held on 6 April and saw a voter turnout of 73.58 percent
All of the state’s 140 constituencies voted in a single phase, with 957 candidates in the fray
The results for the Assembly elections will be declared on 2 May
In the 2016 Assembly polls, LDF won 91 seats, UDF won 47 and one seat each was won by the BJP and an Independent candidate
Today's Chanakya Seat Predictions
LDF:102 UDF: 35 OTHERS: 3
India Today-My Axis Seat Predictions
LDF:104-120 UDF: 20-36 OTHERS: 0-4
Republic-CNX Seat Predictions
LDF: 72-84 UDF: 58-64 OTHERS: 0
C-Voter Seat Predictions
LDF: 74 UDF: 65 OTHERS: 1
Exit Poll Predictions Shortly
Several surveys including CVoter, India Today-My Axis India, and others will release their predictions for the seats won in the election soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is officially lifted by the Election Commission.
