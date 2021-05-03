Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala’s Crisis Manager, Wins Electoral Hearts

Pinarayi Vijayan who is holding the last citadel of Left politics in India created history by being the first to lead a party for a consecutive term in Kerala.



The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 70 seats of the total of 140, while Congress-headed UDF Opposition has won 32 and the BJP-led NDA has drawn a blank.



“The historic victory is a recognition of the LDF government’s five-year rule. It is the people’s victory. They trusted us and we trusted them. The election was a big political fight for us,” Vijayan said in Kannur.