IUML Fields Woman Candidate for Kerala Polls After 25 Years

For the first time in 25 years, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is fielding a woman candidate in the Kerala Assembly elections of April 2021.

Noorbina Rasheed, leader of the IUML women's wing, is contesting the election from the Kozhikode South constituency. Kamarunnisa Anwar, the only woman candidate fielded by the IUML earlier lost to CPI(M) in the 1996 elections. On Friday, the IUML announced candidates for 25 of the 27 seats it is contesting from, as an ally of Congress in the United Democratic Front (UDF).

PK Kunhalikutty, the National General Secretary of the IUML, Dr MK Muneer, state secretary of the party, and KPA Majeed, IUML state general secretary are contesting from Vengara, Koduvally and Thiroor respectively.