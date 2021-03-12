CPI(M) Voices Regret Over Sabarimala: ‘Should Never Have Happened’

Senior CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday, 11 March, expressed regret over the incidents that took place at the Sabarimala temple in 2018, regarding lifting of the ban on women’s entry into the shrine.

“The incident that took place in Sabarimala in 2018 was something which had pained all of us,” Surendran told news channels. He further described the skirmishes saying that they “should never have happened...it has pained me also.”

In poll-bound Kerala, the Opposition Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been raking up the Sabarimala issue against the Marxist government, alleging hastiness in implementing the Supreme Court order in 2018, thereby hurting Hindu sentiments.