Kerala Polls: BJP Fields Sreedharan From Palakkad, Releases List

Former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Alphons Kannanthanam will be contesting from Kanjirappally constituency in Kottayam. Meanwhile, former Director-General of Police Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur. Senior BJP leader PK Krishnadas will be contesting from Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malayalam actor Krishna Kumar, who recently joined BJP, will be contesting from Thiruvananthapuram Central. From Dharmadom in Kannur, party leader CK Padmanabhan will be contesting the polls.

It was in 2016 that BJP got elected for the first time in Kerala. O Rajagopal was elected to the Nemom seat. BJP-led NDA had contested in 98 seats in the 2016 Assembly polls. In the election, LDF came to power with a landslide victory by winning in 91 out of 140 seats, while the UDF won 47 seats.

(This article was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.