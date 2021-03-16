Week After Quitting Congress, PC Chacko to Meet NCP Chief Pawar 

Almost a week after he resigned from the Indian National Congress, senior leader PC Chacko on Tuesday, 16 March, said that he would meet Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar over the crisis that “the party is facing,” reported news agency ANI.

Chacko also said that he would meet Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury “to discuss the future course of action”, adding that he would take a call on joining a new political party after meeting Pawar.