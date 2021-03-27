A Hindutva Bastion, Will Nemom Remain BJP’s Gujarat in Kerala?

In the constituency, Hindus constitute 67.1 percent of the electorate. Among them, 35.1 percent are the dominant caste, Nairs. This group is clearly the deciding factor electorally.

All the three fronts have chosen Nair candidates this election to consolidate their fortunes. As a morale booster to Muraleedharan, Kerala’s mighty Nair Service Society (NSS) has criticised both BJP and CPI(M).

Ezhavas, an OBC segment that constitutes 15 per cent of the electorate, is another key factor.

“There are chances of secular votes getting divided between Muraleedharan and Sivankutty. This could help Kummanam win. In the 2010 local body polls, BJP was able to win only one seat,” AS Shyba, a resident of the constituency points out.