UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 Released for 9,534 Posts: Check Steps To Download

The UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for various posts.

Candidates who wish to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test for Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire Second Officer posts in the UP Police can visit the official website of the UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in and download the admit card.

The Physical Efficiency Test will be held from 5 May to 7 May 2022. As many as 7,672 candidates have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.