UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 Released for 9,534 Posts: Check Steps To Download

Steps to download the UP Police PET Admit Card 2021.
The UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) for various posts.
Candidates who wish to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test for Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander, PAC, and Fire Second Officer posts in the UP Police can visit the official website of the UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in and download the admit card.
The Physical Efficiency Test will be held from 5 May to 7 May 2022. As many as 7,672 candidates have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test. Candidates can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.
Visit the official website of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the UP Police PET Admit Card 2021 link.
Enter the login details and then submit.
The PET UP Police admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future use.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 9,534 posts, out of which 9,027 posts are available for Sub Inspector, 484 for Platoon Commander, and 23 for Fire Officer-II.
