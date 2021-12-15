UPSSSC JE and Deputy Architect Admit Card 2016 Released: Here's How to Download

UPSSSC JE Admit card available for download on upsssc.gov.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Monday, 14 December, released the admit card/ hall ticket for Combined Engineer (JE) and Architect (General selection) exam 2016.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC: upsssc.gov.in.
Visit the official website of UPSSSC: upsssc.gov.in
Click on ‘Click here to Download your Admit Card Under the Advt.-28-Exam/2016’ link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code
Click on 'Download Admit Card'
Your UPSSSC JE exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for exam day and future use
According to the official notice, UPSSSC JE written exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts on Sunday, 19 December, in Lucknow. The first shift of UPSSC JE exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 03 pm to 05 pm.
All candidates are required to check their details on the admit card and go through the instructions on it. They must also print a copy of their admit card and carry it to the examination centre along with an original ID.
Timing and centre of the examination will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates must reach the examination centre at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSSSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)