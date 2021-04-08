UPSC IES/ISS 2021 Exam Registration Begins: Here’s How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 7 April, commenced the registration process of Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it at UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in
Last date to apply for the examination is 27 April 2021.
Direct link to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2021 examination:
The services to which recruitment is to be made and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are given below:
For further details, candidates can check the detailed notice available on UPSC’s website.
UPSC has also commenced the registration of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for it can do it on the official website.
