UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021 to Begin from Tomorrow: Check Exam Details

UPSC CSE Mains admit card was released by the commission on 15 December 2021.
Download UPSC CSE Mains admit card from upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to commence Civil Services Main 2021 examination from Friday, January 2022. The exams are scheduled to take place on 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16 January 2022.

"After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule i.e. on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th January, 2022," reads the official notification released by UPSC.

UPSC Civil Service Main Exam Pattern

The Civil Services (Main) Examination will consist of a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

  • Paper A (Indian Language): 300 marks

  • Paper B (English): 300 marks

  • Paper 1 (Essay): 250 marks

  • Paper 2 (General Studies - 1): 250 marks

  • Paper 3 (General Studies - 2): 250 marks

  • Paper 4 (General Studies - 3): 250 marks

  • Paper 5 (General Studies - 4): 250 marks

  • Paper 6 (Optional Subject - Paper 1): 250 marks

  • Paper 7 (Optional Subject - Paper 2): 250 marks

  • Personality Test: 275 marks

Total marks: 2025 Marks

UPSC Civil Service Mains: Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates are required to download their admit card from the official website.

  • All candidates must adhere to the reporting time mentioned in their admit card.

  • A valid ID proof should be carried along with the admit card.

  • All candidates should carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottles and adhere to all Covid-19 norms in the examination hall.

For more details about UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC.

