UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 1,277 Posts Released

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified about the vacancies available for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (accounts).
The online registration for the same is scheduled to start from 1 May 2021 on UPPRPB’s official website: uppbpb.gov.in
A total of 1,277 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which 295 vacancies are for Police Sub-Inspector (confidential), 624 vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and 358 vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (accounts).
Educational Qualification:
Age Requirement: Candidates applying for any of these posts should be of at least 21 years of age. The upper-age limit is capped at 28 years. (For more information, candidates can check the detailed advertisement.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined