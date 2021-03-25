UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 1,277 Posts Released

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified about the vacancies available for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (accounts).

The online registration for the same is scheduled to start from 1 May 2021 on UPPRPB’s official website: uppbpb.gov.in

A total of 1,277 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which 295 vacancies are for Police Sub-Inspector (confidential), 624 vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (clerk), and 358 vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (accounts).