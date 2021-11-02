UP Police SI Exam 2021 Date Announced

UP Police SI examination date 2021 released
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow has released the UP Police Sub Inspector (UP Police SI) Examination Date 2021 on 1 November 2021.
According to the official notice released, UP Police SI examination 2021 will be conducted in three stages and it shall commence from 12 November 2021. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website of UP Police at uppbpb.gov.in.
The UP Police SI Examination 2021 is being held for recruiting deserving male and female candidates for the UP Sub Inspector post.
Candidates must note that the examination will conclude on 2 December 2021 and is being conducted to fill a total of 9,534 vacancies. Additionally, the examination shall be held in a CBT mode of instruction.
UP Police SI Examination 2021 Phase 1: 12 November 2021 to 17 November 2021
UP Police SI Examination 2021 Phase 2: 19 November 2021 to 24 November 2021
UP Police SI Examination 2021 Phase 3: 27 November 2021 to 2 December 2021
UP Police SI examination 2021 Admit Card: Expected to be released by 9 November 2021
Candidates must note that the UP Police SI examination 2021 will be conducted in three batches every day. Additionally, the examination will be conducted at 92 examination centres across the state of UP in November and December 2021.
The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has also said that other information pertaining to the examination, such as district and city, for all aspiring candidates shall be published around 10 days before the commencement of the examination.
Candidates must also note that the UP Police SI examination 2021 admit card is also expected to be released around three days before the examination. Hence, candidates can check the official website of the UP police mentioned above around 9 November 2021 for more updates on the UP Police SI examination 2021 admit card.
Candidates must remember that the UP Police SI examination 2021 admit card is an extremely important document and it will contain all important information related to the examination such as candidate's name, examination centre, and city. Hence, candidates must remain vigilant and contact the recruitment board at 022-62337900 in case of any problems.
