'SCs and OBCs Don't Matter': 600 Days of Protest in UP Teacher Recruitment Scam

It was pouring rain in Lucknow early morning on Sunday, 4 February. But that didn't seem to bother 28-year-old Chandan Kumar and several other protesters who sat in the city's Eco Park to demand justice for victims of an alleged reservation scam in the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination (ATRE) conducted on 6 January 2019.

"The crowd is slightly thin today because of the rains. We usually have 150-200 people show up on a daily basis. We've been on protest for over 600 days. Can you imagine that? 600 days!" said Kumar, a resident of Raebareli, who in his quest for justice, had moved to Lucknow when the protest started — only with the hope of returning home soon.

"I come from an agricultural background. Nobody in my family has a job, let alone a government job. Initially, I thought that the dharna will last a few weeks. Agar forward caste ka matter hota toh ab tak solve ho chuka hota. Lekin gareeb aur pichde log sirf vote bank hote hain. (Had this been an issue of the forward castes, it would've been solved by now. But poor people who come from backward castes are just treated as a vote bank). Our issues don't matter," said Kumar, a job aspirant from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.