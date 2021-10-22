UGC 2021 Recruitment Drive Begins: Apply for Academic Consultant Post

UGC 2021 Recruitment Drive
(Photo: iStock)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Recruitment Drive has begun for the position of Academic Consultants in 2021. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is 31 October 2021, following which no applications will be accepted.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of UGC at ugc.ac.in to apply online and check other relevant criteria pertaining to the post such as the eligibility, age limit, and salary being offered.
Candidates must note that the minimum educational requirement to apply for the post is a first-class master's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
The candidate's hiring shall also be at the discretion of a duly constituted selection committee. Hence, candidates must remember that not all people who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be selected for the post.
Additionally, candidates must not exceed 35 years of age to qualify for the UGC Academic Consultant Post.
The post shall also involve a probation period of at least six months which can be later extended on the basis of performance. However, those selected can expect a monthly salary pay between Rs 70,000 to 80,000.
Go to UGC's official website at ugc.ac.in/jobs
Navigate to the recruitment/career tab and click on the online application link.
Fill in the details asked and upload your documents.
Cross check the information you have entered and carefully submit your application.
Take a print out and keep it for future reference.
However, candidates must remember that UGC reserves the right to end the contract for the post at any given time without citing a reason. Hence, interested candidates must apply only at their own risk.
For more details on the job profile, please visit ugc.ac.in/jobs for updates.
