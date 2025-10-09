TCS Shrinks Workforce by More Than 19,700 Employees in July-Sept Quarter

advertisement
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, has downsized its workforce by more than 19,700 employees on a net basis in the second quarter (July to September) of FY 2025-26.
TCS released its consolidated financial results on Thursday, 9 October for the quarter ending on 30 September. According to the report, the closing headcount for Q2 stood at 5,93,314; whereas the closing headcount for June stood at 6,13,069. The difference would imply that the workforce shrunk by 19,755 people, even as the IT firm reported a net profit of Rs 12,904 crore in the second quarter.
In July, TCS had announced axing their global workforce by 2 percent or over 12,000 employees primarily at middle and senior levels. TCS CEO K Krithivasan had then told Moneycontrol that the IT giant has been deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) at scale and revaluating skills in order to be a "future ready and agile" organisation.
Harpreet Singh Saluja,President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) issued a statement saying, "This is not a minor difference. Nearly 8,000 employees more than what TCS admitted have disappeared from the rolls. For a company of TCS’s scale, such underreporting cannot be dismissed as an error. It points to a deliberate attempt to downplay the scale of retrenchments and mislead regulators, policymakers, and the public."
Meanwhile, Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal told news agency PTI that close to one percent of the workforce, i.e. nearly 6,000 employees, at mid and senior levels have been laid off, "whom we could not redeploy in the right role."
On reported claims by various unions of IT employees that the layoff numbers could be as high as over 50,000-80,000 employees, Kunnumal told PTI that "a lot of these numbers are not factual, are extremely exaggerated" and "should be disregarded."
Besides, the Last Twelve Months (LTM) voluntary attrition rate for Q2 stood at 13.3 percent—down from 13.8 percent in Q1. This means, Saluja pointed out, that "these exits were not voluntary but management-driven," making the reduction in the workforce "deeply alarming."
The Quint has reached out to TCS and will update the story once they respond.