SSC SI, CAPF Recruitment Exam Admit Cards Released, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday, 19 November, released the admit cards fo rate Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2020 on its official website.

The admit cards are released for the North Eastern, Southern, Eastern, North Western, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions. Candidates can access their admit cards online at the SSC regional websites.

The commission will conduct the SSC SI CAPF CPO recruitment examination from 23-25 November at various centres.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their designated exam centres for entry.