SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Result 2020 to be Declared Today: How to Check

Earlier, SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 result was scheduled to be declared on 31 October 2021, but later it was deferred.

"Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons," reads the official notice released by SSC.

