SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Result 2020 to be Declared Today: How to Check

Check SSC Delhi Police Constable results on ssc.nic.in.
(Photo: iStock)
SSC Delhi Police Constable Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination 2020 on Wednesday, 15 December 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same will be able to check the result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Go to the official site of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
Click on SSC Constable Delhi Police Result link on the home page
Enter the registered credentials
Click on submit/ login
Your SSC Delhi Police constable result will appear on the screen.
Save your result for future reference
All candidates must note that SSC can also announce the result in the form of list of qualified candidates. In that case, candidates will be directed to the list (PDF) of selected candidates when they click on the result link on home page.
Earlier, SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 result was scheduled to be declared on 31 October 2021, but later it was deferred.
"Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons," reads the official notice released by SSC.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of SSC.