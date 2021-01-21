SSC Constable GD 2018 Final Result to be Declared on 21 Jan

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) is expected to declare results of the Constable GD 2018 on 21 January. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in/
Around 30 lakh candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted by SSC for General Duty/GD constable post. It was followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.
As per a report by Scroll.in, the Constable GD recruitment drive recruits for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.
