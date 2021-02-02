SSC CHSL Tier-2 Admit Card to Release Next Week, Exam on 14 Feb

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Tier-2 of Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2019 on 14 February 2021. The admit cards for the same are expected to release next week. Candidates can download it from their respective regional SSC websites. The Tier-2 exam will a be a descriptive one.

The official notification reads, “The admission certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices approximately seven days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination.”

It further mentions that the candidates who are unable to download their admit cards may contact the concerned regional offices immediately. “The responsibility of ensuring the download of the admission certificate is solely on the candidates.”