SSC CHSL 2019 Skill Test Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download

SSC CHSL Skill Test: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday, 26 October released the admit card/ call letter for skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019.

The admit cards have been released for North Western region (Chandigarh), North Eastern region, MP Sub Region, Central Region, and Western Region( Mumbai), reported Hindustan Times.

Eligible candidates who will appear for the same can download their call letter from their respective region's websites of SSC.