SSC CGL 2019 Final Results To Be Released on February 15: More Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is prepared to release the final result for the Combined Graduation Level Examination (CGL) held in 2019. As per the notifications on the official website ssc.nic.in, the final result will be out on 15 February 2022. The skill tests were already conducted by the commission on 15 and 19 October 2021.

As per the reports, the final results for the SSC CGL exams will be prepared keeping in mind the overall performance of the candidates in all three tier exams. In spite of that, the candidates will finally be selected on the basis of aggregate marking and the preference given by them.