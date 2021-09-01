SBI Specialist Cadre Officers Recruitment: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow

Apply online for SBI Specialist Cadre Officers posts on sbi.co.in.
Published:

Registration for SBI SCO recruitment closes on 2 September 2021

|

(Photo: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Registration for SBI SCO recruitment closes on 2 September 2021</p></div>

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conclude the registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO), on Thursday, 2 September 2021. The application process for the same commenced on 13 August 2021.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for any of the posts under SBI SCO recruitment can do it on SBI's official website: sbi.co.in.

SBI Special Cadre Officers Recruitment: Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 vacancies

  • Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 vacancies

  • Product Manager (OMP): 2 vacancies

  • Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 vacancies

  • Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 vacancies

  • Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 vacancies

  • Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 vacancy

How to Apply for SBI Special Cadre Officers Posts

  • Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in

  • Click on 'careers' on the top-right of the home page

  • Go to latest announcements, click on 'Apply online' under Special Cadre Officers recruitment

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'Click here for New registration'

  • Key in your details and register

  • Enter your registration number, password and click on submit

  • Fill up the application form and upload the required documents

  • Pay the application fee and submit the form

Candidates will be selected for above mentioned posts, except Assistant Manager- Engineer, through shortlisting and interview. According to the official notice, "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit."

