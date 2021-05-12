SBI Clerk 2021 Pharmacist Exam Admit Cards Released

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 10 May, released the admit card/call letter for Pharmacist Exam 2021, clerical cadre. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from Bank's official website – sbi.co.in

Last date to download SBI clerk pharmacist exam admit card is 23 May 2021. Exam will also be conducted on 23 May in computer-based mode.