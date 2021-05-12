SBI Clerk 2021 Pharmacist Exam Admit Cards Released
SBI Pharmacist Exam will be conducted on 23 May in computer-based mode.
SBI Pharmacist exam admit card is released on sbi.co.in.
| (Photo Courtesy: State Bank of India (SBI) website)
State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday, 10 May, released the admit card/call letter for Pharmacist Exam 2021, clerical cadre. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit card from Bank's official website – sbi.co.in
Last date to download SBI clerk pharmacist exam admit card is 23 May 2021. Exam will also be conducted on 23 May in computer-based mode.
How to Download SBI Pharmacist Exam Admit Card
Visit SBI's official website: sbi.co.in
Click on 'Careers' on the top-right corner on the homepage
Under latest announcements, go to 'RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE'