RRC NCR 2021: Apprentice admit card released
The apprentice recruitment admit card 2021 has been released by the North Central Railway, Railway Recruitment Cell, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on 1 November 2021. Candidates who sat for the exams can download their respective admit cards from the official website of Indian railways at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in.
North Central Railway is conducting this recruitment to fill a total number of 1,664 apprentice posts. While the application process commenced on 2 August 2021, application registration for people who were Class 10 graduates with an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) certificate closed on 1 September 2021.
Interested candidates shall be shortlisted by a selection committee and for the training of apprentice under the Apprentice Act, 1961. The merit list shall be created by taking an average of the percentage of marks obtained by the applicant in both matriculation and ITI examination.
However, for candidates who are Class 8 pass, the selection committee will create the merit list by taking an average of the marks scored in Class 8 and ITI.
Short-listed candidates will then be called for document verification.
Candidates must note that in case two candidates attain the same marks, the candidate who is older in age shall be given preference. In a rare scenario if the marks and the date of birth are also the same, then the applicant who had passed the matriculation examination earlier, will be given preference
Candidates must remember that the final merit list shall be created unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise in equal proportion to the number of slots available in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidates.
It is important to note that even if candidates get shortlisted in the final merit list, they will still have to go through a rigorous document verification and attain a medical fitness certificate for the RRC NCR 2021 Apprentice positions.
Following is a list of current vacancies for the RRC NCR 2021 Apprentice positions.
Prayagraj Mechanical Department: 364
Prayagraj Electrical Department: 339
Jhansi division: 480
Workshop Jhansi: 185
Agra division: 296
A total of 1,664 vacancies are available for RRC NCR 2021 Apprentice positions.
