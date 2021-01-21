RRB NTPC Phase 3: Check Exam Date & City 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) revealed the dates of third phase of Stage 1 Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination on Wednesday, 20 January. The exams are scheduled from 31 January to 12 February 2021.
According to the official notice, the candidates listed in this phase can access the link of ‘viewing the exam city & date’ and download ‘free travelling authority’ for SC/ST candidates on Thursday, 21 January at 09:00 pm. This information will be available on RRB’s official website.
The notice further confirmed that the necessary information will also be sent to the registered email and mobile numbers of the candidates scheduled in third phase.
RRB will schedule the remaining candidates in subsequent phases. All the candidates must refer to the official website of RRB for further information.
According to the information release by RRB, approximately 28 lakh candidates are expected to appear for RRB NTPC Stage 1 examination.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined