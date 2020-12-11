RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Exam Centre COVID-19 Guidelines

Ministry of Railways has issued new guidelines to be followed by Railway Recruitment Board for conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam amid the pandemic, where candidates will be required to adhere to social distancing and safety measures.
Check the exam COVID-19 safety guidelines below:
Candidates have to wear face masks at the Examination Centre.
To ensure social distancing between candidates, maximum number of shifts of RRB NTPC has been restricted to two.
Entire examination centre floors and walls, doors, gates will be sprayed with prescribed disinfectant.
Sanitiser bottles will be available at the entry gate, biometric/photo booths, examination rooms, candidates desk, staff/observer room, etc.
Before entry, the exam centre will ensure that candidates submit self-declaration regarding their health status.
Thermal screening will be done and candidates need to display their Aarogya Setu app status. The hands of candidates will be sanitised.
Those having symptoms of fever, cough and cold will not be allowed to take the exam. The exam of such candidates will be rescheduled after submission of a medical certificate from a registered medical doctor.
