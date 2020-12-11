RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Exam Centre COVID-19 Guidelines

Ministry of Railways has issued new guidelines to be followed by Railway Recruitment Board for conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam amid the pandemic, where candidates will be required to adhere to social distancing and safety measures.

Check the exam COVID-19 safety guidelines below:

Wearing Face Masks

Candidates have to wear face masks at the Examination Centre.

Number of shifts

To ensure social distancing between candidates, maximum number of shifts of RRB NTPC has been restricted to two.

Sanitisation of exam centres

Entire examination centre floors and walls, doors, gates will be sprayed with prescribed disinfectant.

Sanitiser bottles will be available at the entry gate, biometric/photo booths, examination rooms, candidates desk, staff/observer room, etc.