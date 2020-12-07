RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Exam: Check Details, Schedule

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday, 4 December, released the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category 2020 exam schedule on its official website. According to the official schedule, the computer-based exam will be conducted from 15-18 December in two shifts.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Category exam is held over 2 hours. However, 30 minutes extra are provided to PwD candidates with a scribe. Admit cards for the RRB exams will be released four days before the commencement of the exam and will be released on the website.
A total of 1,663 vacancies in the category will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.
Published: undefined