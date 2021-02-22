RRB Ministerial & Isolated Category Answer Key Released

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the question papers, responses and answer keys of Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories posts examination on Monday, 22 February at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the same can check it at their RRB regional websites.

Candidates are allowed to check question papers, responses, answer keys, and raise objections (if any) regarding it till 28 February, 6 PM.

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question. The official notice reads, “The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate.”