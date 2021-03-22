RBI Grade-B Phase-2 Exam Admit Card Released, How to Download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Phase-2 of RBI officers’ recruitment exam in Grade-B. Candidates who passed in the Phase-1 exam will now have to appear for the Phase-2 exam.
Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from RBI’s official website: rbi.org.in.
One exam is being conducted by RBI for the recruitment of officers in Grade-B for the Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.
Another exam is being conducted for direct recruitment of officers in Grade-B (general) in Reserve Bank of India.
Last date to download DEPR/DSIM recruitment exam admit card is 31 March 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards till 1 April for Grade-B (general) recruitment.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 22 Mar 2021,10:58 AM IST