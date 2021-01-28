RBI Grade B Officer Recruitment: Here Are Details, Direct Link

Reserve Bank of India(RBI) has invited applications for recruitment of Grade B Officer. Candidates who are willing to apply for the same can do it at its website- www.rbi.org.in or https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/scripts/roles.aspx. The last date to apply for this is 15 February 2021.

Candidates will have to fill up an online application form to apply for the post. It will be followed by an online/written exam which is scheduled on 6 March 2021.

A total of 322 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. They will be recruited to general department, Department of Economic and Policy Research and Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Direct link to apply to RBI Grade B recruitment.