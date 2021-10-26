OPSC 2021 Recruitment Drive Begins Today; Vacancies for 606 Posts

OPSC 2021 recruitment drive to begin from 26 October 2021.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is scheduled to begin the recruitment drive for OPSC Assistant Professor post from 26 October 2021 onwards. Interested candidates can apply for the post online through the official site of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.
The OPSC recruitment drive is being held to fill 606 posts of Assistant Professor (Stage I) in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service. The last date to apply for the posts is 25 November 2021.
Please follow the step-by-step procedure given below to easily apply for the OPSC Assistant Professor recruitment drive 2021.
Go to the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in
Navigate to the 'OPSC Asst Professor Recruitment 2021' link on the home page
Enter the required login details and click on submit
You shall be redirected to a new page where you will need to fill in the OPSC 2021 application form
Once you have entered all your details, make the required payment for the application
Click on submit and download your confirmed application
Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference
Candidates must note that the application fee for the OPSC recruitment drive is Rs 400. However, candidates who belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Odisha and persons with disabilities are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
