NITI Aayog Calls for Young Professionals to Work With Them

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog is looking for young professionals to work with them. According to the notification, they are looking for professionals who can work in the disciplines of Agriculture, Economics, Finance, Education, Health, Nutrition, Women & Children Development, Social Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Urban Planning and Development, Infrastructure, Skill Development, Labor & Employment, Environment, Rural Development, Data Analysis, Project Management, Start up, Innovation etc.

The notification reads, “NITI Aayog is looking for young, talented, innovative and dynamic Professionals who desire to be a part of the team that is scripting the exciting transformation story which is unfolding in India today.”

Around 10 vacancies are to be filled on contract basis for a period of two years. Candidates applying for the job should be below 32 years of age.